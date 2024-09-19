Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
India: First Armani/Caffè Opens in Mumbai with a Touch of Italian Elegance

September 18, 2024_ Mumbai welcomes the first Armani/Caffè inside Jio World Plaza, offering a high-class Italian dining experience. The restaurant...

India: First Armani/Caffè Opens in Mumbai with a Touch of Italian Elegance
19 settembre 2024 | 12.29
19 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 18, 2024_ Mumbai welcomes the first Armani/Caffè inside Jio World Plaza, offering a high-class Italian dining experience. The restaurant combines culinary traditions and innovative techniques, presenting dishes that reflect the Italian gastronomic identity, with a particular attention to the quality of the ingredients. Located next to the Giorgio Armani boutique, Armani/Caffè stands out for its sophisticated design and refined atmosphere, characterized by shades of blue and green. Giorgio Armani himself has emphasized the importance of food as an expression of style and lifestyle. The news is reported by todaystraveller.net. This new venue represents an important connection between India and the Italian culinary art, helping to spread the gastronomic culture of the Bel Paese.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
