Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
India: First arrests in NEET-UG exam leak case

28 giugno 2024 | 11.51
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made the first arrests in the NEET-UG exam leak case, arresting two people in Patna, Bihar. Those arrested, Manish Kumar and Ashutosh, are accused of facilitating the distribution of the leaked exam questions. Manish Kumar would arrange for students to be transported to an empty school to memorize questions, while Ashutosh would provide accommodation to the students. The CBI registered six FIRs in the case after taking over the probe. The Deccan Chronicle reports it. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking a response by July 8, when a fresh hearing is scheduled.

