India: First Indian Male Model Walks Versace Walk

September 23, 2024_ A 21-year-old Indian man has made history by becoming the first male model from the country to walk for the iconic Italian fashion house Versace. This milestone marks a major step forward for Indian fashion internationally, highlighting the growing recognition of local talent in the global arena. The show took place during one of the most prestigious fashion weeks, highlighting the influence and appeal of the Versace brand, known for its bold and innovative style. The news was reported by republicworld.com. This event marks a significant moment for the fashion industry in India, paving the way for future collaborations between Indian designers and international luxury brands.