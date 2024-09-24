Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: First Indian Male Model Walks Versace Walk

September 23, 2024_ A 21-year-old Indian man has made history by becoming the first male model from the country to walk for the iconic Italian...

India: First Indian Male Model Walks Versace Walk
24 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ A 21-year-old Indian man has made history by becoming the first male model from the country to walk for the iconic Italian fashion house Versace. This milestone marks a major step forward for Indian fashion internationally, highlighting the growing recognition of local talent in the global arena. The show took place during one of the most prestigious fashion weeks, highlighting the influence and appeal of the Versace brand, known for its bold and innovative style. The news was reported by republicworld.com. This event marks a significant moment for the fashion industry in India, paving the way for future collaborations between Indian designers and international luxury brands.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion fashion house Versace musica country country
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza