Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
India: Five Thousand Cyber Commandos to Fight Cyber Crime

September 10, 2024_ India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a plan to train five thousand “cyber commandos” over the next five years to tackle...

September 10, 2024_ India’s Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a plan to train five thousand “cyber commandos” over the next five years to tackle cybercrime, which is considered an integral part of national security. While celebrating the first anniversary of the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in New Delhi, he stressed the importance of cybersecurity for the country’s progress. Shah also unveiled key initiatives, including a national suspect register and a cybersecurity awareness campaign, inviting state governments to participate. The news was reported by Hindustan Times. The I4C Centre, set up in 2018, is part of the Home Ministry and is responsible for coordinating efforts against cybercrime in India.

