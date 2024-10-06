India: Flash floods in Meghalaya kill 10

06 October 2024_ Heavy rains have triggered flash floods in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district, killing at least 10 people. Landslides have caused widespread damage, with a family of seven buried in a remote village. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced financial relief for the families of the victims and called for urgent infrastructure improvements. Relief operations, led by disaster response forces, are underway to recover bodies and assist the worst-affected areas, The Asian Age reports. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as the risk of further flooding and landslides remains high.