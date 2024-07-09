Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:31
July 8, 2024_ Crazy Pizza, the famous Italian brand founded by Flavio Briatore in 1998 in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, will open its first restaurant in...

India: Flavio Briatore's Crazy Pizza arrives in New Delhi in 2024
09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
July 8, 2024_ Crazy Pizza, the famous Italian brand founded by Flavio Briatore in 1998 in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, will open its first restaurant in India in 2024. The exclusive partnership with CK Israni Group will bring the Italian culinary experience to New Delhi, followed from a second opening. Crazy Pizza is already present in prestigious locations such as Monaco, Italy, UK, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and is now preparing to conquer Indian palates. Chandni Nath Israni, co-founder of CK Israni Group, expressed excitement over the introduction of this brand in India. Hospitality.economictimes.indiatimes.com reports it. Flavio Briatore underlined the appreciation of Indian customers for Crazy Pizza, especially in the London branch, and announced further surprises for the future.

