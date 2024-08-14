India: FORDA Suspends Nationwide Strike of Elective Services After Meeting with Health Minister

August 13, 2024_ The Federation of Resident Doctors Associations (FORDA) has decided to call off the nationwide strike of elective services in hospitals, which began on Monday. The decision was taken after a FORDA delegation met with Union Health Minister JP Nadda. FORDA had earlier condemned the tragic death of a woman doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, describing it as an attack on the dignity of the medical profession. The association has demanded removal of the responsible authorities and justice for the deceased doctor. This was reported by Vartha Bharati. FORDA has also sought safeguards against police brutality during doctors' protests.