Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
India: Four soldiers killed in clash with terrorists in Kupwara

17 July 2024_ Four Indian Army soldiers were killed in a clash with terrorists in Machil sector of Kupwara district, Kashmir. Three of the fallen...

17 July 2024_ Four Indian Army soldiers were killed in a clash with terrorists in Machil sector of Kupwara district, Kashmir. Three of the fallen soldiers have been identified. The soldiers' bodies were shifted to the Army Base Hospital. The operation is still ongoing to neutralize the remaining terrorists. This was reported by the Sanmarg news site. Kupwara is a sensitive area of Kashmir, often the scene of clashes between security forces and militants.

