India: Four terrorists killed in clashes in Kulgam

6 July 2024_ Four terrorists were killed in clashes with security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The clashes occurred at two different locations during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. During the operation, two soldiers were injured and one died. The operation aimed to neutralize terrorist threats in the region. This was reported by the news site सनमार्ग. Kulgam is an area often the scene of conflicts between security forces and terrorist groups.