Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
India: Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations in Hyderabad

October 25, 2024_ School students paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations at Bapu Ghat near...

October 25, 2024_ School students paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue during the 150th birth anniversary celebrations at Bapu Ghat near Hyderabad. Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced plans to install a new statue of Gandhi at Bapu Ghat, similar to the one of Sardar Patel in Gujarat. Reddy also said he plans to develop Bapu Ghat as an international hub to spread Gandhi's ideology, despite opposition from the BJP over plans to redevelop it, Deccan Chronicle reported. Bapu Ghat is a major memorial to Gandhi, a symbol of India's struggle for independence.

