India: Gandhis attack BJP government ahead of Haryana elections

October 1, 2024_ Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held rallies in Haryana, criticizing the BJP government for rising unemployment. In their speeches, they accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favoring industrialists and not listening to the demands of the people. Rahul Gandhi promised that the Congress would bring about significant changes if elected, while Priyanka stressed the importance of an informed vote. Both leaders sought to present a united front against internal criticism within the party. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The Haryana Assembly elections will be held on October 5, 2024.