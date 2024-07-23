India: Gangster Amarjeet Bishnoi arrested in Italy

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
22 July 2024_ Italian police arrested Amarjeet Bishnoi, a well-known gangster linked to numerous crimes in Rajasthan, India. The arrest took place thanks to information provided by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan. However, the process of bringing Bishnoi back to India could take a long time, depending on the extradition agreements between the two countries. The Rajasthan Police has already started preparing the necessary documents for extradition through the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation). patrika.com reports it. Bishnoi is accused of being involved in various crimes, including the murder of Raju Tehat, and his arrest represents a significant step in the fight against criminal gangs in India.

