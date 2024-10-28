Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
India: Gautam Singhania criticizes Lamborghini for lack of customer support

October 28, 2024_ Raymond Group Chairman and CEO Gautam Singhania has expressed his frustration with Lamborghini, accusing the company of not...

28 ottobre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ Raymond Group Chairman and CEO Gautam Singhania has expressed his frustration with Lamborghini, accusing the company of not responding to customer complaints. Singhania recently shared a negative experience with his Lamborghini Revuelto, which suffered an electrical fault in Mumbai, leaving him stranded. Despite his attempts to contact Lamborghini India executives, he received no response, raising questions about the brand’s reputation. The news was reported by prajavani.net, highlighting customer concerns over the reliability of the Italian luxury cars. Singhania also mentioned that other Lamborghini owners have faced similar issues, suggesting that the issue may be more widespread than one might think.

in Evidenza