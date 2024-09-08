Cerca nel sito
 
India: Gender Discrimination in Kashmir Tribes
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ A recent study conducted in remote areas of Kashmir has revealed the persistent gender discrimination among the Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes. During a survey in Pahalgam, it was found that girls in the community face significant disparities compared to their brothers, both in access to education and in daily opportunities. The girls, forced to perform household chores, expressed a desire to buy school supplies, while their brother expressed career aspirations. The source of this information is outlookindia.com. The situation highlights the need for structural change and targeted education to improve the conditions of women in these marginalized communities.

