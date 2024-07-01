India: General Dimbde takes command of the army

1 July 2024_ General Dimbde assumed the role of Chief of the Indian Army today. In his first speech, he stressed that national security will be his...

1 July 2024_ General Dimbde assumed the role of Chief of the Indian Army today. In his first speech, he stressed that national security will be his top priority. The General highlighted the importance of maintaining territorial integrity and strengthening the country's defensive capabilities. The installation ceremony was attended by senior officers and dignitaries. This was reported by the Sanmarg news site. General Dimbde succeeds the previous army chief, bringing with him vast military experience.