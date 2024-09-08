Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Giorgia Meloni underlines India's crucial role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict

08 September 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that India can play a key role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine....

India: Giorgia Meloni underlines India's crucial role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 September 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that India can play a key role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During her speech at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Meloni met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing global crises. She stressed that respect for international law is essential to avoid escalation of conflicts and to protect economies. Meloni also said that both India and China can significantly contribute to peace, ruling out the idea that the conflict can be resolved without considering Ukrainian needs. The news was reported by naidunia.com. This meeting highlights the importance of international relations and India's potential as a mediator in global issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
can play can India resolving Russia Ukraine
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza