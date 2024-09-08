08 September 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that India can play a key role in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During her speech at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Meloni met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing global crises. She stressed that respect for international law is essential to avoid escalation of conflicts and to protect economies. Meloni also said that both India and China can significantly contribute to peace, ruling out the idea that the conflict can be resolved without considering Ukrainian needs. The news was reported by naidunia.com. This meeting highlights the importance of international relations and India's potential as a mediator in global issues.