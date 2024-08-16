Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
India: Giorgia Meloni Wishes Happy 78th Anniversary of Independence to India

August 15, 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent her best wishes to all Indians on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of India's...

16 agosto 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sent her best wishes to all Indians on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of India's independence. Meloni highlighted the importance of the ties between Italy and India, expressing confidence that the strategic cooperation between the two countries will lead to significant results. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Meloni for her good wishes, expressing his hope that the friendship between India and Italy will continue to flourish. The news was reported by punjabkesari.in. This exchange of good wishes highlights the importance of bilateral relations and the growing dialogue between the two nations.

