India: Giuseppe Tornatore Brings Italian Cinema to Mumbai

September 09, 2024_ Renowned Oscar-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore will visit India for the first time, attending the 'Cinema Italian Style' festival in Mumbai from September 27 to 29, 2024. The event, organized by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute in Mumbai, will celebrate Italy's cinematic heritage with screenings of restored classics. Tornatore will present his masterpiece 'Cinema Paradiso' and conduct a masterclass, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange between Italy and India. The news is reported by hindi.news18.com. This festival represents a unique opportunity for Indian audiences to immerse themselves in the beauty of Italian cinema and appreciate works by great masters such as Fellini and Visconti.