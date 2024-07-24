Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
India: Government announces measures to stimulate economic growth in rural areas

23 July 2024_ India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, today presented a series of measures to stimulate economic growth in rural areas and...

India: Government announces measures to stimulate economic growth in rural areas
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

23 July 2024_ India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, today presented a series of measures to stimulate economic growth in rural areas and provide support to low- and middle-income families. His budget speech includes programs for job creation, training opportunities for youth and tax breaks, aimed at boosting consumption and economic growth. These measures come after a prolonged period of weak consumption that has affected various sectors. According to Deccan Chronicle, experts believe that these initiatives can improve employment and stimulate demand for consumer goods. The budget aligns with the vision of an inclusive and resilient India, with a particular focus on rural and urban development.

