Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Government offers financial aid for families affected by heavy rains

04 August 2024_ The Indian government has announced financial aid for families damaged by recent heavy rains, as stated by central minister Prahlad...

India: Government offers financial aid for families affected by heavy rains
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ The Indian government has announced financial aid for families damaged by recent heavy rains, as stated by central minister Prahlad Joshi. During a visit to Dharwad, Joshi confirmed that compensation of ₹5 lakh (around 6,000 euros) has already been paid to the family of a man who died due to a wall collapse. Furthermore, he stressed the need to provide medical and financial support to victims and to build new homes for affected families. The source of this news is Vartha Bharati. Joshi also criticized the current economic situation and policies of the state government, highlighting the lack of funds for development projects.

