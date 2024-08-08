Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
India: Government presents Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 to reform religious property management system

India: Government presents Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 to reform religious property management system
08 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ The Indian government today introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, aimed at reforming the management of Waqf assets, an entity that manages properties donated for religious purposes. Former minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the measure aims to resolve issues related to oppression under the current system and promote development. Naqvi stressed that the bill complies with the Constitution and requires proper debate, but cannot be blocked. The news is reported by दैनिक जागरण. The Waqf is an Islamic institution that manages assets and properties donated for religious and social purposes, and the proposed reform aims to improve its functionality and inclusiveness.

