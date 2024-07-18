Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
India: Government reorganizes NITI Aayog with 15 new ministers
July 17, 2024_ In a significant move to strengthen its policy formulation capabilities, the Government of India has reorganized the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. This reorganization includes 15 Union ministers and prominent allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking a strategic shift in the country's planning and development framework. The inclusion of ministers from various portfolios ensures a broad range of expertise and perspectives. This comprehensive approach aims to more effectively address multifaceted national challenges. Vartha Bharati reports it. The NITI Aayog is a think tank of the Government of India, established to promote sustainable development and cooperation between states and the central government.

