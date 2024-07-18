India: Government reorganizes NITI Aayog with 15 new ministers

July 17, 2024_ In a significant move to strengthen its policy formulation capabilities, the Government of India has reorganized the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog. This reorganization includes 15 Union ministers and prominent allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking a strategic shift in the country's planning and development framework. The inclusion of ministers from various portfolios ensures a broad range of expertise and perspectives. This comprehensive approach aims to more effectively address multifaceted national challenges. Vartha Bharati reports it. The NITI Aayog is a think tank of the Government of India, established to promote sustainable development and cooperation between states and the central government.