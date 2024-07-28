India: Government reshuffle with new appointments in several states

28 July 2024_ President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Banwarilal Purohit from his post as Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Several new appointments of governors have been made in various states, including Gulab Chand Kataria as the new Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh. Other new governors include Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde for Rajasthan and Jishnu Dev Varma for Telangana. The appointments reflect a significant reshuffle and are aimed at ensuring effective governance across the country, as reported by Pragativadi. The new governors will face crucial administrative and political challenges as they assume their roles.