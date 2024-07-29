July 29, 2024_ Governor Raj Pal announced his retirement after 40 years of public service, during which he implemented numerous significant projects. His career has been marked by recognition and appreciation from state officials, ministers and other prominent personalities. His contribution was fundamental to the development of several initiatives in his state. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. Raj Pal is a prominent figure in Indian politics, known for his commitment to improving the social and economic conditions of his region.