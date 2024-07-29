Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
India: Governor Raj Pal retires after 40 years of service

July 29, 2024_ Governor Raj Pal announced his retirement after 40 years of public service, during which he implemented numerous significant projects....

India: Governor Raj Pal retires after 40 years of service
29 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
July 29, 2024_ Governor Raj Pal announced his retirement after 40 years of public service, during which he implemented numerous significant projects. His career has been marked by recognition and appreciation from state officials, ministers and other prominent personalities. His contribution was fundamental to the development of several initiatives in his state. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati. Raj Pal is a prominent figure in Indian politics, known for his commitment to improving the social and economic conditions of his region.

