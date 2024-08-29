India: Govt celebrates 10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

August 28, 2024_ The Government of India is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a financial inclusion initiative launched on August 28, 2014. The PMJDY has helped increase the number of adults with a formal bank account from 50% in 2011 to over 80% today. The government plans to open over 3 crore new accounts in the financial year 2024-25, continuing to promote access to banking services for unbanked households. This news is reported by indianexpress.com. This initiative is key to reducing inequality and improving the living conditions of low-income earners in India.