Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Govt celebrates 10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana

August 28, 2024_ The Government of India is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a financial inclusion...

India: Govt celebrates 10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana
29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 28, 2024_ The Government of India is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a financial inclusion initiative launched on August 28, 2014. The PMJDY has helped increase the number of adults with a formal bank account from 50% in 2011 to over 80% today. The government plans to open over 3 crore new accounts in the financial year 2024-25, continuing to promote access to banking services for unbanked households. This news is reported by indianexpress.com. This initiative is key to reducing inequality and improving the living conditions of low-income earners in India.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This news key tasto India
Vedi anche
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza