India: Govt considers reservation request for Panchamasali Lingayat community

Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ The Prime Minister of India has said that the government will take a decision on the Panchamasali Lingayat community’s reservation demand in accordance with the law and constitutional principles. The government has been forthcoming on the reservation issue, stressing the importance of social justice for all the underprivileged classes. The community is currently classified as Category 3B and is seeking to be included in Category 2A to ensure better educational and employment opportunities. The issue is still under discussion as the government awaits the recommendations of the Socially and Educationally Backward Categories Commission. This is reported by Vartha Bharati. The Panchamasali community is a social group of Lingayats, an Indian religious tradition, and their reservation demand is aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of its members.

Tag
discussion as Panchamasali community community collettività
