Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Govt defends triple talaq law in Supreme Court

August 19, 2024_ The Indian government has defended its 2019 law criminalizing triple talaq, arguing that the practice undermines the institution of...

India: Govt defends triple talaq law in Supreme Court
20 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ The Indian government has defended its 2019 law criminalizing triple talaq, arguing that the practice undermines the institution of marriage and violates women's rights. In a submission to the Supreme Court, the government said triple talaq legitimises husbands abandoning wives, constituting a public nuisance. Despite the Supreme Court's 2017 ruling declaring triple talaq unconstitutional, the practice has continued, necessitating legislative action. The law was introduced to protect the rights of married Muslim women and ensure gender equality and justice. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The law has been challenged by groups such as Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, who argue that criminalising divorce in one religion while treating it as a civil matter in others leads to discrimination.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
treating it as the news was reported by Deccan Chronicle as been
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza