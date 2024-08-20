India: Govt defends triple talaq law in Supreme Court

August 19, 2024_ The Indian government has defended its 2019 law criminalizing triple talaq, arguing that the practice undermines the institution of marriage and violates women's rights. In a submission to the Supreme Court, the government said triple talaq legitimises husbands abandoning wives, constituting a public nuisance. Despite the Supreme Court's 2017 ruling declaring triple talaq unconstitutional, the practice has continued, necessitating legislative action. The law was introduced to protect the rights of married Muslim women and ensure gender equality and justice. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The law has been challenged by groups such as Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, who argue that criminalising divorce in one religion while treating it as a civil matter in others leads to discrimination.