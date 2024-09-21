September 21, 2024_ The Indian government has declared its commitment to protecting the national economy and ensuring operational efficiency across all sectors. The authorities have underlined the importance of strategic measures to support economic growth and address current challenges. In addition, the need for a proactive approach to stimulate investment and improve infrastructure has been highlighted. These statements come at a crucial time for India as it seeks to strengthen its economic position globally. The news was reported by Pragativadi. The Indian government is working to implement policies that will foster economic stability and competitiveness in the international market.