Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Govt forms committee to improve safety of doctors and nurses

August 17, 2024_ India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the formation of a committee to recommend measures to improve the safety...

India: Govt forms committee to improve safety of doctors and nurses
18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 17, 2024_ India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the formation of a committee to recommend measures to improve the safety of doctors and nurses. This decision comes after a 24-hour strike by doctors across the country in response to a case of violence against a colleague in Kolkata. The ministry has invited representatives of all partners, including state authorities, to share their recommendations with the committee. The ministry has also assured that it will work to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals amid growing public health concerns, as reported by Vartha Bharathi. Currently, 26 Indian states have already passed laws to protect doctors and nurses, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This decision comes after country in response work authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza