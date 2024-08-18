India: Govt forms committee to improve safety of doctors and nurses

August 17, 2024_ India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced the formation of a committee to recommend measures to improve the safety of doctors and nurses. This decision comes after a 24-hour strike by doctors across the country in response to a case of violence against a colleague in Kolkata. The ministry has invited representatives of all partners, including state authorities, to share their recommendations with the committee. The ministry has also assured that it will work to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals amid growing public health concerns, as reported by Vartha Bharathi. Currently, 26 Indian states have already passed laws to protect doctors and nurses, highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.