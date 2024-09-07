India: Govt launches new Commission on Law and its impact on justice

06 September 2024_ The Government of India has notified the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission, which will have a three-year term starting from September 1. This non-statutory commission is mandated to review existing laws and suggest amendments to improve the country's legal system. The new commission, which will follow the footsteps of the previous one headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, will have a full-time chairman and members who are legal experts. The Law Commission has historically contributed to important legislative reforms in India, such as the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. The source of this information is indianexpress.com. The Commission plays a crucial role in ensuring that laws are updated and responsive to the needs of modern society.