Venerdì 09 Agosto 2024
India: Govt presents budget to boost investment and employment

India: Govt presents budget to boost investment and employment
08 August 2024_ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is designed to boost investment and create jobs, while maintaining a balance between growth, employment and fiscal consolidation. During the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, she stressed that the government has not reduced allocations to social sectors, instead increasing funds for agriculture by ₹8,000 crore over the previous year. The budget was passed by the Rajya Sabha and returned to the Lok Sabha, thus completing the parliamentary approval process. Sitharaman also defended the government's fiscal policies, saying that India remains the world's fastest growing economy. The news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. The Indian government is facing global challenges, including international conflicts and economic problems, while trying to maintain domestic economic stability.

