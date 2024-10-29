India: Govt ready to conduct census after COVID-19 delays

October 28, 2024_ The Indian government is gearing up to conduct the national census, which was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The census will begin in 2025 and will continue until 2026, with a change in the cycle as the next census will be held in 2035. This will be the first time that the census will be conducted digitally, using mobile apps and a dedicated portal to manage the activities. This was reported by Zee News. The census is an important statistical exercise that provides vital data on the population and its characteristics in India.