India: Govt rejects mass resignation of Kolkata doctors

Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ The West Bengal government has declared the collective resignations of 50 senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College invalid. Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that the resignations should be submitted individually as per the relevant norms. Although around 200 resignation letters have been collected, the government has made it clear that they will not be formally accepted. The situation has emerged following a protest movement by junior doctors, who continue to demand improvements in working conditions. The news was reported by Sanmarg. The junior doctors are currently on a hunger strike to assert ten basic demands regarding safety and infrastructure in hospitals.

