Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
India: Goyal to attend G7 trade ministers meeting in Italy

14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
13 July 2024_ India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the G7 trade ministers' meeting to be held in Reggio Calabria, Italy, from 16 to 17 July. During the event, Goyal will hold bilateral meetings with trade ministers of G7 countries and other participating nations, to strengthen India's global trade and investment partnerships. The visit is also significant because India is negotiating a free trade agreement with the United Kingdom and the European Union. Before traveling to Italy, Goyal will be in Switzerland for business and official meetings with his Swiss counterparts. Dailyexcelsior.com reports it. Goyal's participation in the G7 meeting in Italy underlines the importance of trade relations between India and major world economies.

Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Italia Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend trade ministers meeting in Italy
