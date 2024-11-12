Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
India: Growing interest in cryptocurrencies among long-term investors

November 11, 2024_ In India, more and more investors are considering cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment opportunity, with 65% of users on the...

12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ In India, more and more investors are considering cryptocurrencies as a long-term investment opportunity, with 65% of users on the Mudrex platform viewing them in this light. This marks a significant shift from two to three years ago, when over 70% of investors viewed them as a short-term option. The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies is being driven mostly by young people, with an average age of 29, who are looking for new investment opportunities and are willing to take risks. Trading platforms are stepping up efforts to educate investors about this evolving asset class. The Hindu Business Line reports. The cryptocurrency situation in India is complex, with regulations still being finalized and a 30% tax on profits from trading.

