India: Growing interest in satellite communication services in Indian market

November 02, 2024_ Several companies, including Elon Musk’s Starlink and Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper, have expressed interest in launching satellite communications services in India. Among the new players are Rivada Networks, Viasat, Sateliot, Telesat, and Globalsat, which have approached the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India to start their operations. Globalstar has stressed the importance of regulatory reforms to facilitate its entry into the Indian market, while other operators are calling for lower spectrum fees to make services affordable. The source of this news is The Hindu Business Line. The entry of these operators could disrupt India’s telecom sector, currently dominated by a few players, and improve connectivity in rural and remote areas.