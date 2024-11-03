Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Growing interest in satellite communication services in Indian market

November 02, 2024_ Several companies, including Elon Musk’s Starlink and Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper, have expressed interest in launching satellite...

India: Growing interest in satellite communication services in Indian market
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 02, 2024_ Several companies, including Elon Musk’s Starlink and Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper, have expressed interest in launching satellite communications services in India. Among the new players are Rivada Networks, Viasat, Sateliot, Telesat, and Globalsat, which have approached the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India to start their operations. Globalstar has stressed the importance of regulatory reforms to facilitate its entry into the Indian market, while other operators are calling for lower spectrum fees to make services affordable. The source of this news is The Hindu Business Line. The entry of these operators could disrupt India’s telecom sector, currently dominated by a few players, and improve connectivity in rural and remote areas.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Indian market Globalstar has stressed India market
Vedi anche
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza