Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: GST collection growth and EV sales surge

01 Nov 2024_ India’s GST collection for October 2024 increased by 9% to ₹1.87 lakh crore, despite a single digit collection month for the second...

India: GST collection growth and EV sales surge
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 Nov 2024_ India’s GST collection for October 2024 increased by 9% to ₹1.87 lakh crore, despite a single digit collection month for the second consecutive month. Passenger vehicle sales increased by 20%, while EV registrations hit an all-time high at 2.18 lakh units. Additionally, UPI transactions touched a new high, highlighting increasing formalization of the economy. This information was reported by The Hindu Business Line. Growth in EV sales and increase in UPI transactions indicate an acceleration in economic activities in India, which will have a positive impact on tax collections.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lakh crore UPI transactions lakh lachi
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza