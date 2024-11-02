India: GST collection growth and EV sales surge

01 Nov 2024_ India’s GST collection for October 2024 increased by 9% to ₹1.87 lakh crore, despite a single digit collection month for the second consecutive month. Passenger vehicle sales increased by 20%, while EV registrations hit an all-time high at 2.18 lakh units. Additionally, UPI transactions touched a new high, highlighting increasing formalization of the economy. This information was reported by The Hindu Business Line. Growth in EV sales and increase in UPI transactions indicate an acceleration in economic activities in India, which will have a positive impact on tax collections.