Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Haryana Assembly Elections Postponed to October 5, 2024

August 31, 2024_ The Haryana state Assembly elections have been postponed to October 5, 2024, the Election Commission of India announced. The...

India: Haryana Assembly Elections Postponed to October 5, 2024
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ The Haryana state Assembly elections have been postponed to October 5, 2024, the Election Commission of India announced. The decision was taken to respect the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which celebrates a centuries-old festival during that period. The commission has received requests from several political leaders, including the Haryana BJP president, to postpone the elections due to holidays and vacations. The new date for counting votes has been set for October 8, 2024, thehindu.com reported. The elections in Haryana are particularly significant as they are taking place amid rising political and social tension, with the Bishnoi community known for its commitment to environmental and cultural conservation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Haryana BJP president been elections in Haryana
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza