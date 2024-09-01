India: Haryana Assembly Elections Postponed to October 5, 2024

August 31, 2024_ The Haryana state Assembly elections have been postponed to October 5, 2024, the Election Commission of India announced. The decision was taken to respect the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which celebrates a centuries-old festival during that period. The commission has received requests from several political leaders, including the Haryana BJP president, to postpone the elections due to holidays and vacations. The new date for counting votes has been set for October 8, 2024, thehindu.com reported. The elections in Haryana are particularly significant as they are taking place amid rising political and social tension, with the Bishnoi community known for its commitment to environmental and cultural conservation.