India: Haryana Elections, Assembly Voting to be Held on October 5

India: Haryana Elections, Assembly Voting to be Held on October 5
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
03 October 2024_ Haryana is gearing up for single-round elections to its 90-member Assembly, which will be held on October 5. The main contenders are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seeking to regain power for the third consecutive term, and the Congress, which is hoping to unseat it. The election campaigns have seen prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with promises of development and social welfare. The total number of voters is over 20 million, with 1,031 candidates vying for the seats, The Asian Age reports. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and the results will be announced on October 8.

