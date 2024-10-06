India: Haryana Elections, Turnout 65.65%, Congress Predicts Victory

October 06, 2024_ Polling for 90 Haryana Assembly seats concluded peacefully with a final turnout of 65.65%. The Election Commission of India recorded a higher turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which was 64.8%. Exit polls point to a possible landslide victory for the Congress, with predictions suggesting it will win over 50 seats. Polling was conducted in over 20,000 polling stations and the results will be announced on October 8. The source of this news is The Hindu. The Haryana Assembly elections are significant as the Congress and BJP are the major political parties competing for the state government.