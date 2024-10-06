Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Haryana Elections, Turnout 65.65%, Congress Predicts Victory

October 06, 2024_ Polling for 90 Haryana Assembly seats concluded peacefully with a final turnout of 65.65%. The Election Commission of India...

India: Haryana Elections, Turnout 65.65%, Congress Predicts Victory
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 06, 2024_ Polling for 90 Haryana Assembly seats concluded peacefully with a final turnout of 65.65%. The Election Commission of India recorded a higher turnout than the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which was 64.8%. Exit polls point to a possible landslide victory for the Congress, with predictions suggesting it will win over 50 seats. Polling was conducted in over 20,000 polling stations and the results will be announced on October 8. The source of this news is The Hindu. The Haryana Assembly elections are significant as the Congress and BJP are the major political parties competing for the state government.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and BJP are as the Congress polling The Election Commission
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza