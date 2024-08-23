India: Heavy rain alert in Rajasthan due to active monsoon

August 23, 2024_ Rajasthan is set to receive heavy rains, with the Jaipur meteorological office issuing a warning for 22 districts in the region. The recent rains have already caused flooding in several areas, including Jaipur and Ajmer, with vehicles stranded due to water. The monsoon is expected to remain active in the coming days, leading to further significant rainfall. The source of this news is Sanmarg. Local authorities are on high alert to handle any flood-related emergencies.