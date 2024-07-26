Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
India: Heavy rains cause flooding and casualties in several regions

25 July 2024_ Heavy rains have caused flooding and disruption in various parts of India, with at least four deaths reported in Pune and serious...

India: Heavy rains cause flooding and casualties in several regions
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Heavy rains have caused flooding and disruption in various parts of India, with at least four deaths reported in Pune and serious disruptions to train services in Mumbai. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert warnings for Mumbai and surrounding districts, while nine deaths were recorded due to a landslide in Himachal Pradesh. Authorities are coordinating rescue and evacuation operations in response to the crisis, with the intervention of emergency forces and public health services. The news is reported by The Asian Age. The monsoon rains, which have hit India since June 27, have caused extensive damage, with losses estimated in billions of rupees and the need to evacuate thousands of people in several areas.

