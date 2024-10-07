India: Heavy rains flood Bangalore causing disruption and damage

October 6, 2024_ Heavy rains hit Bangalore, India last night, causing flooding in several areas of the city. Trees and electricity poles were downed, while major roads became impassable due to the water. Meteorological authorities recorded 37 millimeters of rain, creating significant disruption to the daily life of residents. Relief operations have been launched to assist those affected, with emergency teams deployed. The news was reported by Vartha Bharathi. Bangalore, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is a major technology and business hub in the country.