India: Heavy rains in Telangana cause damage and disruption

01 September 2024_ Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, leaving one woman dead and three others missing in rain-related incidents. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called an emergency meeting with officials and elected members to address the critical situation. Due to adverse weather conditions, the South Central Railway network has cancelled 99 trains, while others have been partially cancelled or diverted. The source of this information is thehindu.com. The authorities have also sent rescue teams to assist the trapped people at several places in Khammam district.