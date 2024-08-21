India: Heavy rains in Telangana cause deaths, evacuations

August 21, 2024_ At least seven people have died and thousands have been forced to evacuate as heavy rains lashed several districts in Telangana. The incessant rainfall has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting daily life and causing extensive damage to properties. The state government has declared a high alert and is working with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains in the coming days, urging residents to stay indoors and take necessary precautions. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Telangana is a state in southern India, known for its rich culture and history.