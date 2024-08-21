Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Heavy rains in Telangana cause deaths, evacuations

August 21, 2024_ At least seven people have died and thousands have been forced to evacuate as heavy rains lashed several districts in Telangana. The...

India: Heavy rains in Telangana cause deaths, evacuations
21 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ At least seven people have died and thousands have been forced to evacuate as heavy rains lashed several districts in Telangana. The incessant rainfall has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas, disrupting daily life and causing extensive damage to properties. The state government has declared a high alert and is working with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief operations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rains in the coming days, urging residents to stay indoors and take necessary precautions. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Telangana is a state in southern India, known for its rich culture and history.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
thousands have been forced cause deaths been as heavy rains
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza