India: Hema Commission report rocks Malayalam film industry

Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
August 27, 2024_ A week after the release of the much-awaited Hema Commission report, which exposed cases of harassment and exploitation of women in...

28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ A week after the release of the much-awaited Hema Commission report, which exposed cases of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry, there is a strong need for change. Actresses Zarin Shihab and Sangeetha Janachandran discussed the importance of implementing the report’s recommendations and the challenges that need to be addressed in ensuring a safe and fair working environment. They both stressed the need for a systemic approach and joint intervention between film organisations and the government. The source of this information is newindianexpress.com. The report has sparked a heated debate on gender equality and working conditions in Indian cinema, highlighting the need to ensure rights and dignity for all workers in the industry.

