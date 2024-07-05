India: Hemant Soren is sworn in again as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

4 July 2024_ Hemant Soren took oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the second time. On Wednesday, Soren had met the state governor to present his...

4 July 2024_ Hemant Soren took oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the second time. On Wednesday, Soren had met the state governor to present his request to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony was held today, Thursday, at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor. Soren returns to power after being released from prison. This was reported by the Sanmarg news site. Hemant Soren is an Indian politician and leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party.