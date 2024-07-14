India: Hemant Soren meets Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal

July 13, 2024_ Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren separately met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Soren described the meeting with Sonia Gandhi as a courtesy visit, denying discussions on the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. Kalpana Soren and Sunita Kejriwal campaigned on behalf of their incarcerated husbands. Sanjay Singh, Rajya Sabha member for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was also present during the meeting. The Asian Age reports that the AAP posted a video of the meeting on social media, emphasizing unity against dictatorship. The meeting took place at the official residence of the Prime Minister of Delhi.