India: Hindenburg accuses SEBI chairman of conflict of interest in Adani case

Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ Hindenburg Research has leveled serious allegations against Madhabi Puri Buch, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), alleging that she and her husband had interests in offshore funds linked to the Adani scandal. According to the report, Buch may have personally benefited from statements she made in her capacity as the regulator of India’s stock market, without disclosing her consulting income. Hindenburg has also questioned SEBI’s impartiality in investigating the Adani Group’s wrongdoing, suggesting that the lack of regulatory action is suspicious. The source of this information is The Hindu. Hindenburg’s allegations come amid growing scrutiny of corporate governance practices in India, particularly the power and influence of figures such as Gautam Adani, a prominent Indian businessman and close to the government.

