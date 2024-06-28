India: Historic record for Sensex and Nifty

June 27, 2024_ On a historic day for the Indian stock market, the BSE Sensex crossed the 79,000-point mark and the NSE Nifty crossed 24,000 points for the first time. The Sensex rose 470.71 points to 79,159.89, while the Nifty rose 164.10 points to 24,032.90. The day started with a slight decline, influenced by weak signals from Asian markets. Analysts attribute this record performance to optimism over corporate earnings and foreign institutional investment. Sanmarg reports it. This achievement underlines India's resilience in the face of global economic uncertainties, strengthening its position as an investment destination.